UK regulator ends probe of ex-Barclays banker Roger Jenkins -lawyer

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ended a civil inquiry into former Barclays executive Roger Jenkins over how the bank secured billions of pounds of funding from Qatar during the credit crisis, his lawyer said on Tuesday. The regulator called Barclays "reckless" in 2013 for failing to disclose payments of 322 million pounds ($400 million) in advisory fees to Qatari investors, whose capital injections helped the British bank avoid a state bailout in 2008.

The FCA's probe into the bank and individuals was put on hold after the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) launched a criminal inquiry in 2012. Jenkins and two co-defendants were unanimously acquitted of fraud charges in February. "The FCA investigation of Roger Jenkins is over," Brad Kaufman, co-president of law firm Greenberg Traurig who has been representing Jenkins since 2012, told Reuters.

"The FCA has discontinued their warning notice as simply unfair to Mr Jenkins after all these years and all he has been through." The FCA was not immediately available for comment.

Jenkins managed Barclays' relationship with Qatar and the Gulf state's prime minister at the time of the payments. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds)