CtrlS certified as a Great Place to Work

CtrlS Datacenters Limited, Asia's Largest Hyperscale Rated-4 Data Center and Managed Services Player has been certified as a Great Places to Work. The company has over 500 employees drawn from IIMs, IITs, NITs and other best technology and business schools. The organization practices Employee First philosophy which was reflected in its trust index score.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:47 IST
CtrlS Datacenters Limited, Asia's Largest Hyperscale Rated-4 Data Center. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI/ PRNewswire): CtrlS Datacenters Limited, Asia's Largest Hyperscale Rated-4 Data Center and Managed Services Player has been certified as a Great Place to Work. The company has over 500 employees drawn from IIMs, IITs, NITs and other best technology and business schools. The organization practices Employee First philosophy which was reflected in its trust index score. The company was also assessed through cultural audit (people practice assessment) during the survey. Happy employees make happy customers - this holds true for the company as its NPS score has surpassed 60 indicating high customer satisfaction. CtrlS is among a handful of data centers to be certified and has been a member of the elite club of best employers in India since last two years.

The Great Place to Work India survey covers around 2 million employees, 4,000 plus organisations resulting in certification of about 700 of them spread across 20 plus Industries. "I am delighted to note that both CtrlS and Cloud4C have been certified as Great Places to Work. This vindicates our faith in Employee-First philosophy of caring, nurturing, growing their careers, helping them make rapid progress both personally and professionally," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS, Cloud4C.

"This recognition truly stands as a testimony to the fact that our teams are enjoying camaraderie, trust, positive experiences with their leaders, co-workers, and peers helping them become productive, drive improved business results while delighting customers through intense interactions." Sridhar concluded by saying, "Our participation in the GPTW evaluation program has helped us benchmark ourselves amongst the best in the country," he further added. The company provides fast tracked growth for high-performing individuals, in fact 60 percent of its leadership team has grown from within the ranks. The average age of employee is around 27 years. Employee friendly policies such as work from home. Paternity leave, maternity leave, educational loans, health insurance, international job assignments including facilities such as food court, sports and fitness, food facility for night shift employees, home-drop facility for employees, doctor-at-office, activity engagement of employees and families in the form of family day, children's days, women's day, festival celebrations, sports competitions etc.

CtrlS also has industry best reward and recognition programs, recognizing people through quarterly and annual awards - where certificates, awards, cash prize, laptops, mobiles, motorcycles and cars are gifted to extraordinary performers. The company also has one of the best ESOP plans and has issued ESOPs to its top performing employees. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

