Lockdown: InterMiles eases norms for redeeming reward points

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:26 IST
Amid the nationwide lockdown, loyalty and rewards management company InterMiles on Wednesday said it has relaxed expiry rules for redeeming miles or points collected by members. InterMiles is a programme of Jet Privilege Pvt Lt, that is part of the Etihad Aviation Group.

In a statement, InterMiles said it is rolling out a slew of engagement opportunities for their members in an effort to help them tide through the continued lockdown. These include earning InterMiles points for staying at home and availing medical consultation. It has been decided to "temporarily suspend expiry of Miles. In accordance with this, members who had Miles expiring in March, April, May or June 2020 will get an extension till July 31, 2020 with a follow-up expiry rule being announced on July 31, 2020," the statement said.

Noting that the nationwide lockdown has impacted everyone and disrupted individual lifestyle, InterMiles MD and CEO Manish Dureja said understanding these changing needs and behaviour across key areas would be of prime importance. "... we have introduced a series of consumer relevancy driven initiatives to empower them to make the most of this time and benefit as they grow their relationship with us," he added.

The programme allows members to earn miles or points, including at the time of airline and hotel bookings, shopping and dining reservations. Members can redeem these miles for flights, hotel stays, fuel, dining and over 2,500 merchandise options. The nationwide lockdown, aimed at curbing spreading of coronavirus infections, started on March 25 and is likely to end on May 3.

