Sterling falls against dollar and euro as UK lockdown shows no signs of easing

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:55 IST
Sterling fell against both the dollar and the euro as Britain showed no signs of easing its lockdown, even as other European countries laid out plans to re-open their economies, boosting global risk appetite.

Greece, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy have all set out their plans to ease lockdown measures in the past few days, boosting market optimism about an economic recovery. But Britain, which is expected to have one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in Europe, has said it is too early to talk of easing the lockdown and that it will not review social distancing guidelines until May 7.

A contact-tracing app which would be essential in easing the lockdown measures in Britain could be ready in two to three weeks, a senior official said on Tuesday, leading investors to estimate that the lockdown will continue until at least the second half of May. The lack of information about lifting the lockdown presents a downside risk for the pound, along with the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations, according to Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley.

"I think that there's some concerns that... we have been fairly rudderless, and that compared with some other countries there seems to be a delay in the UK in coming forward with a plan with respect to shutdowns," she said. "Coupled with the confusion about Brexit and the fact there is no indication from the government that they want to extend the transition phase there is more uncertainty potentially on the way," she added.

Even though the dollar fell against a basket of comparable currencies as global risk appetite improved, cable fell, last down -0.2% at $1.2394. Against the euro, the pound was last down around 0.5% at 87.545 pence.

Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale wrote in a note to clients: "As for EUR/GBP, at 0.87 that pair puts GBP a little cheap to fair value but given uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations, that seems eminently reasonable and it's not clear that going short EUR/GBP for a 2% gain is worth the tail risks attached." The UK and European Union have restarted Brexit negotiations via teleconferencing, but talks have reached an impasse, according to Brussels officials.

MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman took a more bullish stance on the pound, saying that although it is possible that the UK will fall behind in the economic recovery from coronavirus, a broader sell-off in the dollar could see it move towards $1.30 later in the year. "We anticipate to hear from the UK government in the coming weeks to nail more concrete plans to also roll back some of the lockdown measures," he said.

Meanwhile, negative economic data continue. The British Retail Consortium showed that British retailers cut prices of non-food items by the most since at least 2006 this month as they tried to shift stock they are struggling to sell because of the coronavirus.

