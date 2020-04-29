Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing cuts 787 production after second straight quarter of losses

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:46 IST
Boeing cuts 787 production after second straight quarter of losses

Boeing Co reported a loss for the second straight quarter and said on Wednesday it would cut its workforce by about 10% as the planemaker further reduces 787 Dreamliner production against a slump in global travel demand.

The planemaker said it was confident of getting sufficient liquidity to fund its operations, sending its shares up 5.4% in premarket trading. Boeing, which last month drew down its entire $13.8 billion credit line, is working with investment banks on a potential bond deal worth at least $10 billion, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Demand for Boeing's bigger and more profitable 787 jet had waned as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. The pandemic has made it more difficult for the company to sustain production of the aircraft, which is its main source of cash at a time when the 737 MAX remains grounded. Boeing said it plans to cut the jet's production to seven units per month by 2022. In October, it had decided to lower it to 12 per month in late 2020 from 14 and to 10 aircraft per month in early 2021.

Boeing also said it expects to resume 737 MAX production at low rates in 2020, but did not give a timeline. The company's adjusted loss stood at $1.70 billion, or $1.70 per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $1.99 billion, or $3.16 per share, a year earlier.

TRENDING

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Irrfan Khan: ever the actor, never the star

Always the actor, never the star, Irrfan Khan shone bright in a cinematic universe that unspooled from the Hindi film industry across the seas to Hollywood and one he made his very own with powerhouse performances in films as diverse as The...

Ayushmann, Vicky, Varun, Kartik - the new age actors condole demise of Irrfan Khan

Several new-age Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbais Kokilaben Hospital. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed ...

'Specialised squads' to be formed for talent scouting to identify athletes for Olympic 2028: Rijiju

With an aim to take India in the top 10 countries in the Olympic 2028 medal tally, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday said that the government will form specialised squads for talent scouting to prepare t...

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown: Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

Farm growth not to be impacted much this fiscal due to COVID-19 lockdown Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020