Left Menu
Development News Edition

US firms leaving China to prefer UP: Minister

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:50 IST
US firms leaving China to prefer UP: Minister

The Uttar Pradesh government is confident that US companies keen on shifting base from China following the coronavirus pandemic would prefer the state as their business destination.           Minister for MSME Siddhartnath Singh, who held a webinar with US-based firms under the aegis of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday, said the interaction had been encouraging.         "The US has significant investment in China. Our Prime Minister and Chief Minister want to use the opportunity where industries are moving out of China and see how they can be brought to India, especially to UP. Video-conferencing was held with over 100 American companies...They've shown interest," Singh said on Wednesday.           The participating companies were told about the sector-specific policies, mainly in the defence, pharmaceuticals, food processing, electronics and education sectors, he said.           The representatives of the US companies said they would definitely prefer Uttar Pradesh as their next business destination as the state has a strong customer base and adequate skilled manpower, besides a conducive working atmosphere, the minister said.             Besides Singh, senior officials, including Principal Secretary MSME and Exports Navneet Sehgal, took part in the webinar.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's 2020 tobacco marketing season's auction floor opens today

Zimbabwes 2020 tobacco marketing season officially starts today. The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board TIMB has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness at all auction floors, which have complied with coronavirus preventive...

Japan's Abe says cannot hold Olympics unless pandemic contained

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, as the citys governor called for an extension of the nationwide state of emergency. Th...

No new coronavirus case in Himachal Pradesh in six days

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the past six days, a senior health official said on Wednesday. So far, 41 coronavirus cases have been reported and the number of active cases in the state is 10, the official said...

Govt looking into possibility of building smart cities along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gadkari

The government is looking into the possibility of building smart cities along the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway that is being built on a new alignment, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. However, a final decision on this will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020