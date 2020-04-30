Misfits, Playwire expand partnership

Playwire has acquired the rights to represent Misfits Gaming Group through 2020. The expanded partnership was announced Wednesday.

"Misfits Gaming is incredibly unique because they are one of only a handful of esports organizations globally that has a team in the three major esports franchise leagues, plus Fortnite. We are always looking to create additional value for our partners and create more meaningful relationships between brands and the community," Playwire executive vice president of global sales Anthony Alexander told esportsinsider.com. "Misfits gives us the ability to help our advertising partners across a diverse set of target audiences. Working with a well-respected partner like Misfits can even help to drive incremental value for our exclusive network of online publishers through social amplification and content distribution."

Since 2019, Playwire has worked with Misfits to establish partnerships with Alienware, Milk It!, Matrix Keyboards, SoFi and Softgiving. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Playwire across all our teams at Misfits Gaming Group," Misfits Gaming Group CEO and co-founder Ben Spoont said. "Playwire have been a valuable extension of our sponsorship efforts, helping us to find partners looking for tailored campaigns that will resonate with our diverse and engaged community."

--Field Level Media