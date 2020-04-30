Left Menu
PM discusses potential economic reforms in mines and coal sectors to boost economy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "detailed" meeting to discuss the potential economic reforms in the mines and coal sectors to give a boost to the economy in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic

The discussions involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology to generate large-scale employment through transparent and efficient processes, according to an official statement

In the meeting with top officials, the prime minister laid special focus on improving the country's self-reliance in production of minerals and their in-country processing.

