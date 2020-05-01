Left Menu
Development News Edition

HP mobilises partners to boost ShieldsUp network by printing components

However, with demand growing rapidly HP New Zealand and its partners joined the ShieldsUp community to provide materials needed to make the shields and increase production levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-05-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 09:00 IST
HP mobilises partners to boost ShieldsUp network by printing components
HP and its partners are pleased to see the face shields they have produced being distributed this week. Image Credit: Flickr

HP New Zealand today announced that it is collaborating with ShieldsUp, a not-for-profit community organisation producing plastic face shields, which has delivered over 13,000 face shields to New Zealand healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

HP has mobilised its partners, Emirates Team New Zealand and Rodin Cars, to boost the ShieldsUp network by offering their HP 3D printers to print components for the shields, accelerating the existing production levels of the ShieldsUp community.

Oliver Hill, HP New Zealand's Country Manager says, "Our partners Emirates Team New Zealand and Rodin Cars have generously agreed to work alongside HP to support ShieldsUp. Together, we have been committed to getting more face shields into the hands of New Zealand healthcare workers more quickly.

"We greatly appreciate the selfless commitment healthcare workers make every day by going into work and supporting Kiwis during this unprecedented time. We hope that by assisting the ShieldsUp community with their production levels, we can help more healthcare workers, and their families, feel a little more confident when on the frontline. It's a team effort and we're proud to be part of this team."

Since launching in late March ShieldsUp has received more than 16,000 requests for face shields from healthcare workers across New Zealand and that number continues to grow daily. These include GPs, after-hours medical clinics, pharmacies, community health workers as well as many others. Initially, the face shields were produced solely by a network of over 500 3D printer enthusiasts and volunteers from around New Zealand, many of whom are home-based.

However, with demand growing rapidly HP New Zealand and its partners joined the ShieldsUp community to provide materials needed to make the shields and increase production levels.

Matt Carter, ShieldsUp medical consultant says, "With HP and its partners working alongside our 500 strong volunteer community, we have been able to significantly increase our daily production and achieve our objective of delivering critical protection to our frontline medical and emergency workers.

"We are continuing to see high demand for face shields within the health sector, which we are now assessing alongside new requests from other industries as they consider how they can protect their staff as workplaces look to re-open under alert level three."

HP and its partners are pleased to see the face shields they have produced being distributed this week. By 3D printing the components on commercial machines this allows for consistent and durable products to be produced at speed by HP's partners.

"We are delighted to help ShieldsUp, which is a great example of kiwi innovation and community spirit in action," says Grant Dalton, Emirates Team New Zealand CEO. "As a team, we know the immense value of support from New Zealand when you really need it, so to do our small bit to help the frontline healthcare workers is really an honour."

"Our team is very proud to be part of the ShieldsUp community and to be able to support frontline workers by utilising our HP 3D printer to assist in the delivery of these much-needed shields," adds David Dicker, founder of Rodin Cars and CEO of Dicker Data.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Goans to get free quarantine on return from other states: CM

Residents of Goa, who are currently stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, will be quarantined for free by the government once they return to the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced. He made the announ...

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020...

Ahead of crucial Legislative Council election, Uddhav Thackeray pays 'courtesy' visit to Maharashtra Governor

Ahead of the crucial Legislative Council election in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their ...

Pelosi: States, cities seek $1T to avoid layoffs from virus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that state and local governments are seeking up to 1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package thats certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans. Pelosi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020