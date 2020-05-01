Goa forms panel for better dialogue between industry and govt

The Goa government has formed a task force committee to enhance dialogue between the industry and the state machinery on different issues faced by the businesses and companies. State Under Secretary (Industries) A S Mahatme on Thursday issued an order announcing the formation of the joint committee.

State Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane is the head of the committee, which has representatives from the Goa unit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the state Industries Department as its 11 members. The task force committee aims to serve as an institutional framework for a collaborative dialogue between the industry and the government on the issues related to the development and promotion of industry in Goa, the order said.

"The committee shall make recommendations leading to the overall objective of making Goa an attractive location for investment and employment," it said. It would ensure implementation of appropriate measures on new investments, expansion of existing companies, issued related to ease of doing business faced by the industries, evolving policy framework and suggesting steps to facilitate greater and healthier private sector participation in the overall development of the state of Goa, the order stated.

The panel shall address the concerns of all the stakeholders new investments, existing businesses, government departments, and make concrete recommendations to address operational difficulties, it said. "The effectiveness of the committee will be reviewed based on its ability to resolve concrete issues confronting the two major stakeholder industry and government," the order said.