Gadkari calls upon industry to upgrade, widen import sources to attract investment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:43 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File photo Image Credit: ANI

Indian industry needs to undertake technological upgradation and import substitution to attract investments from global businesses that look to exit China due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. The minister has been exhorting the industry to capitalize on growing "hatred" against China amid coronavirus pandemic. Interacting with members of the Ficci Ladies Organization in a webinar, the minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said recommendations for "another big package" have been shared with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister and said he was "hopeful of a declaration soon"

Gadkari also expressed confidence that 25 lakh MSMEs will be restructured by the end of the year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the restructuring of debt schemes beyond the deadline of March 31, 2020, to December 31, 2020. Observing that big industries from nations including Japan, the US, Germany, and other European nations do not want to deal with China anymore and want to shift their businesses out of the country, the minister termed it a "golden opportunity" for Indian industry and entrepreneurs.

