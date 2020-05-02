Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kriti Kare to roll out cost-effective ventilators

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:17 IST
Kriti Kare to roll out cost-effective ventilators

Chennai, May 2(PTI): Kriti Kare, promoted by entrepreneur Krishna Kumar, on Saturday said it was engaged in producing specially designed cost-effective ventilators to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The company has partnered with heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland who have extended support in supply-chain logistics and manufacturing, to help accelerate mass production.

While Kriti Kare has extended their facility which has received ISO certification for the ventilators, resources of Ashok Leyland were being utilised on-site, a company statement said. Noting that a majority of COVID-19 patients fall under 'mild' and 'severe', categories, the company said it was administering early ventilator support for non-critical cases boosting their recovery.

The company said the ventilators were easier to operate and can be treated for adult and pediatric patients. Through the partnership with Ashok Leyland, Kriti Kare would produce 500-1,000 units per week in the next 6-10 weeks, the release said.

"...We are eager to assist hospitals, government and all affected by this crisis to help save as many lives as possible", Kriti Kare India founder Krishna Kumar said.PTI VIJ NVG SS PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Conservative groups advising White House push fast reopening, not testing

Conservative groups advising the White House have issued an array of coronavirus economic reopening plans with a common theme - Americans should go back to work immediately to halt the economic and societal damage from prolonged lockdowns. ...

6.0 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck on the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete. No damage or injuries have been reported. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred Saturday at 351 PM local time and was cente...

Delhi Police receives over 700 calls since Friday for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received over 700 calls, including 373 related to movement passes, since Friday afternoon on its 24x7 helpline number, an official said on Saturday. So far, police have received 35,074 calls on helpline number 011-23469...

MP lockdown pass used for marriages, ferrying COVID-19 woman

Two people have been booked in Morena in Madhya Pradesh for obtaining a medical emergency pass during the coronavirus-induced lockdown by posing as patient and driver and then traveling in a private vehicle to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to get m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020