Kriti Kare to roll out cost-effective ventilators

Chennai, May 2(PTI): Kriti Kare, promoted by entrepreneur Krishna Kumar, on Saturday said it was engaged in producing specially designed cost-effective ventilators to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. The company has partnered with heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland who have extended support in supply-chain logistics and manufacturing, to help accelerate mass production.

While Kriti Kare has extended their facility which has received ISO certification for the ventilators, resources of Ashok Leyland were being utilised on-site, a company statement said. Noting that a majority of COVID-19 patients fall under 'mild' and 'severe', categories, the company said it was administering early ventilator support for non-critical cases boosting their recovery.

The company said the ventilators were easier to operate and can be treated for adult and pediatric patients. Through the partnership with Ashok Leyland, Kriti Kare would produce 500-1,000 units per week in the next 6-10 weeks, the release said.

"...We are eager to assist hospitals, government and all affected by this crisis to help save as many lives as possible", Kriti Kare India founder Krishna Kumar said.