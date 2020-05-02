Trains with migrant workers leave for Odisha, UP from Gujarat

Two special trains carrying over 2,300 migrant workers from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Gujarat amid lockdown to contain coronavirus left on Saturday, officials said. One of the `Shramik special' trains with 1,127 passengers departed from Surat for Puri in Odisha around 5 pm.

A second special train departed from Ahmedabad for Agra with 1,217 migrant workers on board around 5.30 pm. "The trains were arranged following requests from the concerned states. The passengers were screened at the railway stations, and only those found asymptomatic were allowed to board.

"We will also ensure that the passengers maintain social distance during the travel," said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary, Labour and Employment department. After flagging off the train for Agra from Sabarmati railway station here, Gujarat minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said, "The train has the capacity to carry over 2,200 passengers, but it has been sent with 50 per cent occupancy." Passengers will be provided food during the journey.

For the Surat to Puri journey, migrant workers had to pay Rs 710 for one-way ticket, official sources. It covers one time food, they added. Earlier in the day, the Gujarat government appointed Mittra as the nodal officer to facilitate smooth movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons through special trains.

The move was also aimed at better coordination with Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Divisional Railway Managers and other authorities. Mittra said more trains would be run depending on the requirement and requests from other states.

He also said he was in constant touch with Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avneesh Awasthi of Uttar Pradesh and officials of other states. "UP is receiving people back from all over, so we want this to be staggered and systematic," he said.

Earlier, secretary in the chief ministers office Ashwani Kumar had announced that three trains -- two for UP and one for Odisha -- will leave on Saturday. Several migrants from Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have already been granted permission to leave for their home states by buses, he said.

Persons who wish to return to their home states will have to call on helpline number 1077 and the district administration will get them registered, but they will have to buy their own tickets, he said. The state government has also made arrangements to bring back students, pilgrims, tourists and workers from Gujarat who remain stranded in other states, he said.

Such people can call on 079-23251900 to share their details to get travel passes. The Union government has allowed the movement of stranded labourers, tourists and students from one state to another with permission of local authorities amidst the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus which has been extended till May 17.