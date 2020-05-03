Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salaries increase for top mutual fund CEOs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:26 IST
Salaries increase for top mutual fund CEOs

CEO salaries increased at the country's top mutual fund houses during 2019-20 on robust business growth, with HDFC Mutual Fund's Milind Barve being the highest paid executive.  According to an analysis of the data made public by mutual funds, the CEO salary given by the top 12 fund houses in terms of assets under management increased in the range of 2-100 per cent in 2019-20 from the preceding fiscal. However, CEO remuneration of Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, Nippon India MF and DSP MF dropped by up to 19 per cent during the period under review.

The salaries for chief investment officers also witnessed a rise for most fund houses. Salary disclosed by the fund houses for 2019-20 was decided in April-May 2019 on the basis of 2018-19 profitability, which was at an all-time high for the industry, according to industry executives.  Overall, the past fiscal was a good year for the mutual fund industry barring the month of March, which saw record declines amid the coronavirus pandemic.  Barve, chief executive of second-largest fund house HDFC MF, claimed the top slot with a salary pay-out of Rs 7.43 crore for the fiscal. His package climbed by 3 per cent from Rs 7.23 crore in 2018-19.  SBI MF, which is the largest fund house in the country in terms of AUM, gave its CEO Ashwani Bhatia a salary of Rs 51 lakh in 2019-20. He had earned a salary of Rs 22 lakh in the eight months of preceding fiscal.  Bhatia, who had joined in August 2018, is the lowest paid CEO among the top fund houses.  Apart from SBI MF, fund houses like UTI MF and Kotak MF too gave a staggering salary hike to their respective CEOs.  Barve is followed by Nilesh Shah, the top honcho of Kotak MF, who received a pay package of Rs 7.32 crore, 68 per cent higher than Rs 4.35 crore received in the preceding fiscal.  ICICI Prudential MF paid Rs 6.98 crore to its Managing Director Nimesh Shah last fiscal, a hike of 12 per cent from Rs 6.25 crore in 2018-19.

Nippon India MF''s CEO Sundeep Sikka got a salary of Rs 6.01 crore, which is a decline of 8 per cent from last fiscal, while the same for A Balasubramanian, chief executive at Aditya Birla SunLife MF, was at Rs 5.41 crore, a decrease of 7 per cent.  IDFC Mutual Fund chief executive Vishal Kapoor''s pay package rose to Rs 5.12 crore from Rs 5.01 crore, translating into an increase of 2 per cent.  Chandresh Nigam, chief executive at Axis MF, got a salary of Rs 4.8 crore in the period under review as compared to Rs 3.97 crore in 2018-19.  However, he took home a pay package of Rs 17.67 crore, which included a one time pay-out.  UTI MF''s Acting CEO Imtaiyazur Rahman took home a salary of Rs 4.48 crore in the past fiscal, a 97 per cent jump from Rs 2.27 crore paid in 2018-19.  On the other hand, salary of DSP MF''s Kalpen Parekh plunged by 19 per cent to Rs 4.2 crore in 2019-20.  The salary of Sanjay Sapre, president of Franklin Templeton MF, was not available for 2019-20 as the company''s financial year ends in September. Sapre''s salary was Rs 3.50 crore for the year ended September 30, 2019, as compared to Rs 2.99 crore in the previous fiscal.  L&T MF top boss Kailash Kulkarni''s salary rose from Rs 2.41 crore to Rs 2.7 crore in the period under review.  The fund houses started disclosing salaries after Sebi, in April 2017, directed them to disclose annual remuneration of all employees earning Rs 1.02 crore or above within one month of a financial year, starting with 2016-17.  Earlier, remuneration of all employees earning Rs 60 lakh or above in a financial year was required to be disclosed.  This is part of Sebi''s effort to promote transparency in remuneration policies so that executive salary is aligned with the interest of investors. While a few mutual fund houses have complied with Sebi''s directive and disclosed the information, others still have to comply with the rule.  The asset under management of the industry, comprising 44 players, rose to Rs 27 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2020 from Rs 24.5 crore in March-end 2019 and Rs 23 lakh crore in March-end 2018..

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 374 to 5428; 28 die in single day

Gujarat on Sunday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and the highest single-day deaths at 28, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 23, taking the overall number of the affected people to 5,428 and fatalities to 290, a Health department official...

Movement of persons not for visiting native places in normal course: MHA to states, UTs

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Sunday issued a clarification on the movement of persons who want to reach their destinations after the government allowed movement of people, labourers, students etc stranded at different places. MHA i...

Lockdown: MCA postpones all matches till May 17

With the nationwide lockdown forthe coronavirus outbreak extended till May 17, the MumbaiCricket Association has further postponed its local matchesMumbai Cricket Association has decided to postponeall its cricket matches which were schedul...

Lockdown: C'garh allows opening of liquor shops from Monday

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed opening of liquor shops in non-restricted areas of the state from Monday, officials said. The excise department has also planned to start home delivery of alcohol at some places to discourage crowding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020