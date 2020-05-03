Delhi Metro observes 26th Foundation Day

The Delhi Metro observed its 26th Foundation Day on Sunday, but could not celebrate the occasion formally due to the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement. The metro services were suspended on March 22.

In a message, the DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh said, "On this special day, we should all be extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve as an organization." "Today, the Delhi Metro stands as one of the largest Metro systems in the world with a massive network of 360 kilometres, 264 stations and 14 depots. More than 60 lakh journeys with punctuality of over 99 per cent were being performed on the Delhi Metro everyday prior to the suspension of services in March," he said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said over 3,500 trips have been made by the metro trains since the beginning of the lockdown till May 2 to keep the Metro system in readiness to resume operation.

About 3,500 workers employed in various Delhi Metro sites are being taken care of since the beginning of the lockdown, the statement said, adding all basic amenities, including medical care, being provided to them. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system of over 2,000 train coaches was thoroughly checked, including first ever drive to clean HVAC systems of around 1200 coaches with special chemicals by effectively utilising the lockdown, it said.

This thorough cleaning exercise would result in better air-conditioned environment in summers, the statement said. The DMRC thanked Delhiites and said it will overcome the present crisis and again emerge as the lifeline of the national capital region.