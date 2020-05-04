Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp gears up to restart operations with partial lifting of restrictions

Hero MotoCorp said on Monday it is restarting operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants -- Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Hero MotoCorp gears up to restart operations with partial lifting of restrictions
The company is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. Image Credit: ANI

Hero MotoCorp said on Monday it is restarting operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants -- Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. "These manufacturing plants reopen from today and production at these facilities will commence from Wednesday," it said in a statement. Besides, the company's global parts centre at Neemrana in Rajasthan will also reopen.

"With meticulous planning and enthusiasm, we are set to recommence operations," said Chairman Pawan Munjal. "I am optimistic that business and the economy will begin the trajectory of its gradual recovery from here," he said. With the easing of restrictions in several parts of the country, he said, most of the company's customer touch-points including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network are expected to open gradually from today onwards.

A business restart manual has also been shared with all dealer partners and they are restarting operations as per the government guidelines after obtaining the necessary permissions from the local authorities. In April, there were no vehicles manufactured and dispatched to dealers. Hero MotoCorp proactively halted operations across its manufacturing facilities and made work from home (WFH) mandatory for all its offices from March 22.

During this time, Hero MotoCorp along with other Hero Group companies engaged in a host of social welfare work, setting aside a corpus of Rs 100 crore for the relief efforts towards COVID-19, including a contribution of Rs 50 crore to the PM-CARES fund. (ANI)

