Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alembic Pharma gets VAI classification from USFDA for its Panelav facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 16:15 IST
Alembic Pharma gets VAI classification from USFDA for its Panelav facility

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said the US health regulator has classified inspection of its Panelav manufacturing facility in Gujarat as voluntary action indicated (VAI). The inspection of the company's general oral solid formulation facility at Panelav by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was conducted from March 9-13, 2020, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

The USFDA has classified the inspection as VAI, it added. As per the USFDA, VAI classification means that though objectionable conditions or practices were found, the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday closed 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 753.50 on the BSE..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Saudi dollar bonds post losses as investors brace for pain to come

Saudi government dollar bonds posted losses in early trade on Monday as investors absorbed the finance ministers comments that the country would take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic. By 0736 GMT,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S.-China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets. European shares were down 2.5 in...

AITUC urges govt to facilitate movement of all stranded workers free of cost

The government should bear travel expenses of stranded workers across the country, All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Monday said. AITUC also demanded immediate withdrawal of an order which provided that the government will facilitate ...

Bengal to remember elephant along with staff on Forest Martyrs Day

Madhubala, a kunki trainer elephant which had helped curb poaching in north Bengal forests decades ago, will be remembered along with other forest department employees who are no more, on the National Forest Martyrs Day, a top forest offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020