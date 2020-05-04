Alembic Pharma gets VAI classification from USFDA for its Panelav facility

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said the US health regulator has classified inspection of its Panelav manufacturing facility in Gujarat as voluntary action indicated (VAI). The inspection of the company's general oral solid formulation facility at Panelav by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was conducted from March 9-13, 2020, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

The USFDA has classified the inspection as VAI, it added. As per the USFDA, VAI classification means that though objectionable conditions or practices were found, the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday closed 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 753.50 on the BSE..