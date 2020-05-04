Uttam Galva Steels resumes partial operations in Maharashtra

Uttam Galva Steels resumes partial operations in MaharashtraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:12 IST
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Monday said it has resumed partial operations at its plants situated in Maharashtra after taking necessary safety measures. The company had earlier informed about the temporary shutdown of its manufacturing activities at Taluka Khalapur (Raigad district) in Maharashtra to contain the spread of COVID-19
"Pursuant to the permission and guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra and health authorities to partially operate the aforesaid plants, the company accordingly has resumed partial operations after taking necessary safety measures," the company said in a BSE filing.
