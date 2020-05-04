Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttam Galva Steels resumes partial operations in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:12 IST
Uttam Galva Steels resumes partial operations in Maharashtra

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Monday said it has resumed partial operations at its plants situated in Maharashtra after taking necessary safety measures.  The company had earlier informed about the temporary shutdown of its manufacturing activities at Taluka Khalapur (Raigad district) in Maharashtra to contain the spread of COVID-19

"Pursuant to the permission and guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra and health authorities to partially operate the aforesaid plants, the company accordingly has resumed partial operations after taking necessary safety measures," the company said in a BSE filing.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill 9 police in recaptured, but unruly south Syria

Unknown gunmen killed nine Syrian policemen on Monday in a southern village close to the border with Jordan, state media and an opposition war monitor said. The attack occurred in the province of Daraa where Syrias anti-government uprising ...

Soccer-La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Soccer clubs in Spains top two divisions will return to individual training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, while organisers will aim to re-start the season in June, La Liga said on Mo...

Chaos as liquor shops open after 40 days -- and some close again

Liquor shops in large parts of India reopened after almost 40 days on Monday and were shut again in several places as thousands of anxious tipplers broke social distancing protocol and some even coconuts in their eagerness to end the prol...

UPDATE 1-Apple launches new MacBook Pro

Apple Inc AAPL.O on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro, with modified keyboards as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.Apple said httppdf.reuters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020