Left Menu
Development News Edition

Classplus raises $9mn funding led by RTP Global

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:59 IST
Classplus raises $9mn funding led by RTP Global

Classplus, a B2B edu-tech startup, on Monday said it has raised USD 9 million (over Rs 68 crore) in funding led by RTP Global. The series A round also saw participation from existing investors including Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India's Surge, Spiral Ventures and Strive.

"The capital infusion will be used to improve the technology while expanding the product offerings. The platform is currently used by more than 3,500 coaching centres across over 70 cities and towns in India, majority of which are non-metropolis in nature," a statement said. Classplus is expanding its product, engineering and business teams, including strategic leadership to drive expansion as it scales rapidly, it added.   Classplus enables offline coaching institutes to take their businesses online. The company aims to provide technology to the massive but highly fragmented market, by helping tutors run all their communication, payments, practice tests, schedules and online learning programmes on their smartphones. The platform is also working with content publishers to establish easier access to online assessments for the ecosystem. "We are the category leaders in the segment, and the new fundraise will help us to serve more teachers with a world-class product experience. India is home to the largest after-school tuition market in the world and delivery models keep evolving as we speak," Mukul Rustagi, co-founder and CEO of Classplus, said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

38 cases registered, 312 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 38 cases were registered in the state on Monday for violating the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, in which 312 accused have been arrested.So far, a total of 2,541 cases have been registered in the state and 13,108 accuse...

Rajasthan govt starts free medical tele-consultation service

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday launched a web portal for health tele-consultancy services to help people get advice during the COVID-19-induced lockdown He said though medical facilities are being provided in all health ...

Lockdown 3.0: Several mfg cos resume operations; many retailers open shops, some face difficulties

Several manufacturing firms across auto, textiles, breweries and fertilisers segments resumed operations and shops were also open in many parts of the country on Monday, amid relaxations on the first day of the third phase of the nationwide...

Stage set for online Nations Cup chess tourney; Anand to lead fifth seeded India

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will lead Indias charge at the online Nations Cup beginning on Tuesday, where some of the worlds best players will face off amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has thrown the sporting calendars out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020