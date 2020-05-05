Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 12:29 IST
Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it sold no units last month amid the nationwide lockdown

The company had sold a total of 13,626 units in the domestic and export markets in April 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. In view of the lockdown, manufacturing activities and the company's dealerships across India remained affected and recorded nil production and sales, for the month of April 2020, it said

The company said it will follow the strict directives of the government of India on COVID-19 pandemic and will start activities upon clearances from the relevant authorities and will report accordingly.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hepatitis C drugs may help fight COVID-19, supercomputer simulations suggest

Several drugs approved for the treatment of hepatitis C viral infection have been identified as potential candidates against COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to a study based on extensive calculations using supercomp...

Stay home, reflect and be part of something bigger: Sunita Williams to Indian students stuck in US

Indian-American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has advised Indian students stranded in the US due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions to use the occasion to think how they could be a productive and positive addition to the ...

Kerala expats in Gulf must be brought back; blue collar workers should not be charged: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said all registered expatriates from Kerala in the Gulf region who want to return should be brought back and poor blue collar workers must not be charged by the government for the journey. Th...

Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on July 26: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on July 26 HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020