Ashok Leyland reports zero sales in April

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it sold no units last month amid the nationwide lockdown

The company had sold a total of 13,626 units in the domestic and export markets in April 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement. In view of the lockdown, manufacturing activities and the company's dealerships across India remained affected and recorded nil production and sales, for the month of April 2020, it said

The company said it will follow the strict directives of the government of India on COVID-19 pandemic and will start activities upon clearances from the relevant authorities and will report accordingly.