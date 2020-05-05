Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:34 IST
Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to repurpose one of its campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed COVID-19 intermediary care hospital in four weeks. The facility will be handed over to the state government by May 30, and the hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year, according to a statement.

The 450-bed hospital, to be equipped to treat moderate cases, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility. “This is an independent, isolated COVID-19 dedicated complex that also includes 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff," the company said. Maharashtra is among the worst-affected states by the pandemic. As on Tuesday morning, the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections was from Maharashtra with 14,541 cases.

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have already committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the country. In its statement, Wipro said it will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals.

"This humanitarian contribution by Wipro will further strengthen our medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying. Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said the company is committed to supporting the country's response to the pandemic and believes that everyone must work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact. Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation are carrying out COVID-19 related relief work in Maharashtra across Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad-Waluj, Amalner, Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. The relief work has so far touched over 34 lakh beneficiaries across India, the company said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyft offers new cheaper rides with more waiting time

Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it would expand its program that provides cheaper rides to customers willing to wait longer for their pick-ups, at a time when curbs against the coronavirus outbreak have brought its affordable shared services to a ...

Egypt TV show aired during Ramadan under fire for insulting women

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, May 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Some Egyptian lawmakers have called on Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly to ban a prank television show aired every year during Ramadan, accusing it of inciting violence against wo...

12,000 people being tested daily for coronavirus in TN due to which there are more positive cases: CM K Palaniswami.

12,000 people being tested daily for coronavirus in TN due to which there are more positive cases CM K Palaniswami....

22 pilgrims from Puducherry stranded in Varanasi return by special bus

All the 22 pilgrims from Puducherry, who had gone on pilgrimage to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on March 19 and were stranded there due to the COVID- 19 induced lockdown, returned here on Tuesday by special bus. Puducherry Chief Minister V Nar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020