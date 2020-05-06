Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19

Stats NZ reported today that the number of employed people rose by 19,000 over the March quarter, while the number of unemployed was up by only 5,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-05-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 08:41 IST
Employment rate shows economy’s strength heading into COVID-19
“The numbers show that this Government’s economic plan has been working, as businesses had the confidence to increase employment and invest in their workforces by raising wages,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

News that nearly 20,000 New Zealanders entered work in the first three months of the year shows the economy's underlying strength heading into COVID-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

Stats NZ reported today that the number of employed people rose by 19,000 over the March quarter, while the number of unemployed was up by only 5,000. The employment rate rose to 67.5%, while the unemployment rate also rose slightly from 4% to 4.2%, remaining near its lowest levels in a decade.

Wages were also rising at an annual rate of 3.6%, with average ordinary time hourly earnings up to $33.14. This was well above inflation at 2.5%.

"The numbers show that this Government's economic plan has been working, as businesses had the confidence to increase employment and invest in their workforces by raising wages," Grant Robertson said.

"Obviously much has changed in the last six weeks in New Zealand. While these numbers reflect the position New Zealand was in before the worst of COVID-19, they show we were in a strong position. The amazing work all New Zealanders have done through Level 4 and Level 3 to stay home and break the chain of transmission now means we're well-placed to get a head start on our economic recovery."

The Government's focus is on cushioning the blow of COVID-19 on the economy by supporting businesses with cash flow and helping workers maintain or find employment.

"We do know that this global 1-in-100 year health and economic crisis will contribute to unemployment rising further. The investments we've already put in place are designed to minimise these impacts and support those who are out of work to find new employment.

"We went hard and early in our economic response, putting in place the wage subsidy scheme to protect jobs and incomes. The scheme has paid out more than $10.6 billion, covering the wages of more than 1.7 million workers.

"Our $3 billion tax refund scheme put into law last week will start paying out in coming days to support viable businesses with cash flow and costs like rent. This is being complemented by the Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme, the Business Finance Guarantee and a range of tax measures to encourage investment."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic pushes some Iraqis, broken by conflict, into poverty

When shops and homes shutter at curfew, some Iraqis in this Baghdad district say it reminds them of past traumas that destroyed lives and livelihoods sectarian death squads, foreign invasion, and the ruin wrought by international sanctions....

CBS pulls plug on Michael Urie, Becki Newton's comedy pilot 'Fun'

Comedy pilot Fun, featuring Ugly Betty stars Michael Urie and Becki Newton, will not be moving ahead on CBS, the network has announced. The show, which hailed from 2 Broke Girls co-creator Michael Patrick King, had a pilot production commit...

Americans against reopening of businesses as fear of corona crisis is far from over: Survey

A sizable majority of Americans have opposed the reopening of restaurants, retail stores and other businesses, which were locked down due to the coronavirus restrictions put in place to contain the virus, fearing that the health crisis is n...

Will evaluate if 'The Hundred' approaches us for investment: KKR CEO Mysore

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore did not entirely rule out the possibility of the popular IPL franchise evaluating investment opportunities in England and Wales Cricket Board ECBs ambitious franchise league The Hundred, which had to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020