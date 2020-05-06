Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugandan NGO draws down on Standard Chartered's US$1bn program to tackle COVID

JMS’ drawdown for US$2.2m on a loan facility will help them provide healthcare facilities and supply masks, sanitisers and medicines in Uganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:32 IST
Ugandan NGO draws down on Standard Chartered's US$1bn program to tackle COVID
Standard Chartered launched the programme on March 30 to provide financing on a not-for-profit basis to companies making products and services that help the front line fight the virus and its impacts. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Standard Chartered (SC.com) announced today that Joint Medical Store, the Ugandan not-for-profit organisation, has become the first client to make a drawdown under the Bank's US$1 billion financing commitment (bit.ly/2ynl92A) to help companies tackling Covid-19.

JMS' drawdown for US$2.2m on a loan facility will help them provide healthcare facilities and supply masks, sanitisers and medicines in Uganda. The private NGO, which was established in 1979, is also licensed by the National Drug Authority to engage in the import, export and wholesale of medicines and related health supplies.

Standard Chartered launched the programme on March 30 to provide financing on a not-for-profit basis to companies making products and services that help the front line fight the virus and its impacts. The bank has received a strong response from clients around the world and there are a number of disbursals nearing fruition.

Simon Cooper, CEO of Corporate & Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered, said, "Our priority is to help get much-needed products and services to the front line and we're extremely proud to start rolling out the financing on this programme with Joint Medical Store. Africa is a very important part of our Group strategy and I'm particularly pleased that we're able to use our network there to make an impact in the fight against Covid-19."

Sunil Kaushal, CEO, Africa & Middle East at Standard Chartered also said that the deal signified the collaborative approach the Bank is taking with our clients in Africa and the Middle East to fight Covid-19. "We are committed to playing our part in the fight against Covid-19 and working with our clients who are focusing their business operations to tackle the virus. With many markets facing unprecedented challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, and as an international bank deeply rooted on the continent and unsurpassed network business, it is important that we connect financing to where it is needed most during these uncertain times."

Mr Bildard Baguma, Executive Director, Joint Medical Store said, "We have been supplying the Government of Uganda, NGOs, and the private sector with medical supplies for over 40 years in Uganda, however, the Covid- 19 pandemics has increased the urgency for provision for medical supplies in the country. With the USD2.2m facility provided by Standard Chartered, it will enable us to respond to this urgent need to provide the front-line Health workers with high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is integral in maintaining health and safety during the pandemic. We will also be providing critical care equipment to hospitals (ICUs)."

Mr Baguma also said the rates provided by Standard Chartered will help the company pass on lower costs of the PPE and critical care equipment to their clients. "Covid -19 has disrupted and stressed the supply chain and our suppliers cannot keep the previously long-term credit arrangements and meet our increased demand. The facility will go a long way in enabling us to meet the high and urgent demand for PPE," he added.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anand Gandhi to reunite with 'An Insignificant Man' directors for different projects

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi is re-teaming with Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla, co-directors of the award-winning documentary An Insignificant Man, for two separate projects. Gandhi had produced the 2017 doc which chronicled the birth of the Aam...

Darul Uloom Deoband cancels annual exams

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has cancelled its annual examination due to the coronavirus lockdown, its vice chancellor said on WednesdayStudents will be promoted on the basis of their half-yearly exams, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Noma...

Odisha reports second COVID-19 death; total cases at 179

Odisha reported its second COVID-19 fatality after a 77-year-old man died in Bhubaneswar, the Health and Family Welfare Department officials said on Wednesday. He breathed his last at the KIMS COVID-19 Hospital here on Tuesday night, they s...

UK has drawn up 3-stage plan for easing coronavirus lockdown - The Times

The United Kingdom has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown that was first imposed at the end of March, The Times newspaper said.The government must review the lockdown by May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020