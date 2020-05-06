Lockdown: MRF Tyres partially resumes operations

Tyre major MRF Ltd on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations in most of its plants with restricted manpower following relaxation of lockdown guidelines by the government. On March 25, the company had announced that operations of its head office, sales offices and plants across India will remain shut until the lockdown which was imposed to curb spread of the COVID 19 pandemic is lifted.

"We would like to state that based on various relaxations and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and by the respective state governments and permissions from local authorities, the company has partially resumed its operations in most of its plants with restricted manpower," MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Some of the stocking points have also partially resumed operations, it added. "The continuance of operations in these places however depends on directives of local authorities, issued from time to time, based on the incidence of COVID-19 cases in the area concerned," the company said.

The operations will be scaled up as and when authorities relax the restrictions imposed on the operations, it said..