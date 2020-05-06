Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Star hotels reach out to guests as well as the needy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:42 IST
COVID-19: Star hotels reach out to guests as well as the needy

Chennai, May 6 (PTI): Notwithstanding a sharp dip in room occupancy and the revenue corroded by the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Tamil Nadu have been reaching out to the stranded guests, who also include those on a visit to the metro on medical purposes. Ever since the national lockdown was initiated on March 25 to prevent spread of the coronavirus, all forms of transport, including air, have been suspended while many businesses have been closed.

The lockdown has totally altered the hospitality sector landscape making the hotels focus on their social commitment rather than wooing guests. With the usual buzz missing, the pandemic has made the hotel staff wear masks, use sanitiser and request the guests to frequently wash their hands and remain safe in their rooms.

"We are using thermal scanners to check our guests.Pilots from the cargo flights are also checked for temperature and requested to take all precautions," sources at the Le Meridien Hotel, close to the city airport, said. The Ascott's accommodates expats based in India, those who are in the city for medical treatment and guests affected by closure of borders due to the lockdown.

They had to celebrate Easter and Tamil New Years day without the usual fanfare. Ascott Somerset Greenways and Citadines OMR offered a home away from home experience to the guests, with the management rolling out various initiatives to keep the morale of guests and staff high during this tough phase.

The feature standard rooms and suites with a fully equipped kitchen allowed guests to cook for themselves if they wished, or order from the in-room dining menu. The guest services team provided grocery shopping to ensure that the guests stayed indoors.

Apart from providing food to the medical professionals involved in treating COVID-19 cases, GRT Hotels and Resorts offered food to migrant workers. "Since the lockdown was announced, we prepared over 15,000 food packets daily across our hotels and distributed to the people who were extremely poor and had no resources to turn to.

These meals were also delivered to our courageous heroesthe community of doctors, nurses, numerous hospital staff and policemen who have put themselves in harm's way," Vikram Cotah, Chief Operating Officer, GRT Hotels and Resorts, said. The employees also reached out to over 100 stray dogs by cooking over 13 kg rice and four kg meat daily, he added.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anand Gandhi to reunite with 'An Insignificant Man' directors for different projects

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi is re-teaming with Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla, co-directors of the award-winning documentary An Insignificant Man, for two separate projects. Gandhi had produced the 2017 doc which chronicled the birth of the Aam...

Darul Uloom Deoband cancels annual exams

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has cancelled its annual examination due to the coronavirus lockdown, its vice chancellor said on WednesdayStudents will be promoted on the basis of their half-yearly exams, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Noma...

Odisha reports second COVID-19 death; total cases at 179

Odisha reported its second COVID-19 fatality after a 77-year-old man died in Bhubaneswar, the Health and Family Welfare Department officials said on Wednesday. He breathed his last at the KIMS COVID-19 Hospital here on Tuesday night, they s...

UK has drawn up 3-stage plan for easing coronavirus lockdown - The Times

The United Kingdom has drawn up a three-stage plan to ease the coronavirus lockdown that was first imposed at the end of March, The Times newspaper said.The government must review the lockdown by May 7 but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020