NHPC board approves raising Rs 2,000 cr debt

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said its board has approved raising debt of up to Rs 2,000 crore in the ongoing financial year

"The board... has considered and approved the proposal to raise debt of up to Rs 2,000 crore during 2020-21 through issuance of secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans or External Commercial Borrowings in suitable tranches," a company statement said.