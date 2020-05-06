Left Menu
Govt will shut down mines not complying with regulations, Mantashe warns

“It is in the interest of mining operations to comply with the lockdown regulations. We are not going to put people at risk for production,” Mantashe said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rustenburg | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:09 IST
Mantashe emphasised that mineworkers must be tested for COVID-19, warning that failure to do this will put the lives of miners at risk. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrZweliMkhize)

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has warned that the government will shut down any mining operation found not complying with Level 4 regulations.

"At the heart of our programmes is the protection of people's lives and livelihoods. When we agreed that mines should operate at reduced capacity, we highlighted the importance of protecting and saving the economic infrastructure beyond the lockdown period.

"It is in the interest of mining operations to comply with the lockdown regulations. We are not going to put people at risk for production," Mantashe said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at Sibanye-Stillwater's Bathopele Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, where he monitored compliance with the lockdown Level 4 regulations.

The visit to Rustenburg follows a number of unannounced visits to mining operations to monitor compliance with lockdown regulations.

Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual donated an amount of R1 million for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The donation from Sibanye-Stillwater is part of the mining sector's support in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Mantashe emphasised that mineworkers must be tested for COVID-19, warning that failure to do this will put the lives of miners at risk.

"The economy will never be the same again. Mining in South Africa will never be the same again. The current lockdown regulations will be applicable far beyond the lockdown period," the Minister said.

He also called for the implementation of a rigorous screening and testing programme as employees return to work.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

