Tajinder Singh Tiwana, a Social Activist and BJP Mumbai Youth Wing Chief Insures his Karyakartas With Healthcare Policy

MUMBAI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure safety of his Karyakartas and Padadhikaris working relentlessly day and night, BJYM Mumbai President and a social activist Tajinder Singh Tiwana has provided them with health cover worth 1 Lakh. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai has initiated the following tasks of public welfare to enhance the support towards the fight against COVID-19 Virus. They have appointed 263 volunteers across 36 Assemblies of Mumbai to ensure coordination with Health Department of MCGM, Local Police Station and Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Community Kitchens are arranged in all 6 Districts from which food is distributed to BMC Staff/Police Personnel/Stranded Labourers/Hospital Staffs/Homeless People etc. The social activists of BJYM Mumbai has also started an initiative to mark social distancing circles in various areas to ensure social distancing is maintained by residents and citizens for precaution. Also, hand sanitizers and masks along with Modi Kits were distributed in all 36 assemblies of Mumbai under the guidance of senior BJP leaders by BJYM Padadhikaris. #BJYM CARES, an initiative launched by the BJYM national president Smt MP Poonam Mahajan and BJYM Mumbai, helped over 3100 people stranded across the city with food, ration and other essential requirements. The same was also appreciated by Former Union Minister Shri Radhamohan Singh Ji where migrant workers from his constituency were immediately helped. BJYM Mumbai distributed sanitizing sprays and sodium hypochlorite solution and sanitizing is being carried out till date using the same.

BJYM Mumbai has appointed corona helpline volunteers ward-wise and they were assigned to help every stranded person and moreover they took responsibility to supply essential commodities like medicines, vegetables, food packets, ration kits etc to the people in need. BJYM Mumbai has also coordinated with various housing society committees to set up vegetable trucks in the compounds of the societies. The Karyakartas have distributed 14,700 packets of cooked food daily all over Mumbai to help people in need. Tiwana said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, all BJYM Padadhikaris are working on field across the city helping the people in need." He further stated that BJYM Mumbai is a family and safeguarding the health of the Karyakartas is his primary duty and therefore he has provided a Medical Healthcare Policy worth 1 Lakh to each of the Mumbai BJYM Padadhikaris working on the field consistently supporting the country in the fight against the lethal virus.

About Tajinder Singh Tiwana Tajinder Singh Tiwana is a President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai (BJYM) and a social activist. He has also worked under the leadership of Member of Parliament's (MPs) and Member of Legislative Assembly's (MLAs) untiringly to resolve many BMC related issues and has been instrumental in creating programs for Communal Harmony and National Integration from a very young age, taking the legacy of his family further towards serving the mankind.