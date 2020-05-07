Left Menu
Alert Level 2 allows resuming domestic travel and businesses

“I know, through the many conversations I’ve been having with those in the industry, how much they have needed to have domestic travel restrictions eased. Their calls have been listened to,” Kelvin Davis said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:34 IST
Kelvin Davis said that under Alert Level 2 domestic travel will recommence, businesses can restart and public venues can reopen. Image Credit: Twitter(@NgatiBird)

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis says being able to leave home to reconnect with friends, whānau and loved ones in a safe and conscientious way under Alert Level 2 is terrific news for our tourism industry.

"The industry has a lot to look forward to as we start to get our country and economy moving again.

"If ever there was a time to discover what makes our country so unique, it's now. Once we move into Level 2, I would encourage Kiwis to get out and explore Aotearoa when they can, safely.

"New Zealand has done a great job of limiting the spread of COVID-19 and whether people are travelling to work, or travelling around the country, it's important to follow the Government's advice to play it safe and remain vigilant.

"This means we can travel outside our region again, but we must ensure sure we keep building physical distancing and good personal hygiene measures into our daily lives, as these remain our key defences against the virus re-emerging," Kelvin Davis said.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen England-Hall said the Level 2 announcement is welcome news as tourism will play an important role in New Zealand's economic recovery.

"The tourism sector has shown incredible resilience over the last few weeks and they will be excited to start opening their doors and welcoming Kiwis back in a safe way," Stephen England-Hall said.

Kelvin Davis said that under Alert Level 2 domestic travel will recommence, businesses can restart and public venues can reopen.

"But, remember, COVID-19 is still out there and we need to play it safe. While many public venues will be open again at Alert Level 2, there will be restrictions in place around physical distancing and gatherings. Hospitality businesses should also keep customers seated, separated, and with a single server," Kelvin Davis said.

"Right now, Tourism New Zealand is working on something special to encourage Kiwis to experience what New Zealand has on offer and it will be ready to launch when it's in the best interest for the industry and the country," Kelvin Davis said.

Cabinet will make a decision on whether to move to Level 2 on Monday 11 May.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

