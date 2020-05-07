Left Menu
Development News Edition

RAHI to provide 1.5 mn more meals to vulnerable groups in next 6-8 weeks

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:14 IST
RAHI to provide 1.5 mn more meals to vulnerable groups in next 6-8 weeks

Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI), the city-based non-governmental organisation, on Thursday said it will provide additional 1.5 million meals in the next 6-8 weeks to vulnerable groups who would still need support despite staggered lifting of lockdown. So far, during the lockdown period, RAHI has supplied over 1 million meals -- both cooked meal and dry supplies -- to migrant labourers, daily wagers, construction workers, contract labourers, street vendors and rickshaw pullers, it said in a statement.

"Till date, we have supplied over 1 million meals to these people who have been hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are continuing with our efforts and aim to reach more people across more cities across India," RAHI Executive Director Dola Mohapatra said. According to the statement, the economic revival will take time despite the staggered lifting of the lockdown across some parts of the country.

During this time, the major challenge would be workforce stabilisation and livelihood regeneration. There would still be a sizable chunk of these vulnerable groups, who will need extended support, it said. "Keeping this in mind, RAHI plans to continue its efforts with a target of providing 1.5 million additional meals to these vulnerable groups over the next 6-8 weeks," Mohapatra said.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 24 and thereafter has been extended twice, now till May 17, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU court adviser rejects challenge to UK aid for nuclear plant

The European Unions top court should reject an attempt by Austria to block British state support for a nuclear power plant in southwest England, a court adviser said on Thursday.Advocate General Gerard Hogan, of the EU Court of Justice, sai...

Poland to test 1,000 miners a day as coronavirus grips coal region

Poland plans to test 1,000 miners a day at drive-through sites to check whether they have been infected with the coronavirus as data show a rapid growth in new cases in the coal region. Poland has reported 14,898 infections, including 737 d...

Difficult choices for Indians in Gulf as repatriation process begins

Tejas Jodi Lal from Kerala has been given priority over others to take the first flight back home as he has lost his job in the United Arab Emirates. The company, which he was working within Abu Dhabi, closed down and he was sent on unpaid ...

Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug

Japan has approved Gilead Sciences Incs remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday, making it the countrys first officially authorized drug for the coronavirus disease. Japan reached the decision just three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020