Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt buys 216 lakh tonnes wheat from farmers at MSP so far; more than half of target

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:18 IST
Govt buys 216 lakh tonnes wheat from farmers at MSP so far; more than half of target

The government has procured 216 lakh tonnes of wheat till Wednesday, as against the target to buy 400 lakh tonnes from farmers in the ongoing harvesting season of rabi (winter-sown) crops, an official statement said.  "The procurement of wheat and rice (second crop) during the ongoing Rabi season has picked up pace despite severe logistical constraints posed due to countrywide lockdown," the food ministry said in a statement.  Against the target of 400 lakh tonnes of wheat, procurement for the central pool (buffer stock) has touched 216 lakh tonnes till May 6.  The procurement in major wheat producing states like Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had started only after April 15.  Punjab is leading in wheat procurement with 104.28 lakh tonnes purchased so far, followed by Haryana (50.56 lakh tonnes) and Madhya Pradesh (48.64 lakh tonnes).  Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains. The foodgrains are procured from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP).  Similarly, paddy procurement is also going on smoothly with 44.9 lakh tonnes procured so far by the government agencies. Due to unseasonal rains, some of the wheat stocks in producing states were affected. The Centre has already relaxed the specifications for procurement which has greatly aided the process and saved farmers from any distress. Regarding paddy, the maximum procurement has happened in Telangana. Out of the total paddy procurement of about 45 lakh tonnes, the contribution of Telangana alone is 30 lakh tonnes, followed by Andhra Pradesh with about 10 lakh tonnes.  The lifting of foodgrains by state governments under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) has crossed 70 lakh tonnes, which is about 58 per cent of the total allocation for three months. Under this scheme, 5 kg foodgrain is being distributed per month free of cost to about 80 crore beneficiaries across the country. Free grains will be supplied for three months.  "Every state has completed lifting of stocks against April 2020 quota and 5 Union Territories have completed lifting of the entire 3 month's quota," the statement said.  The Centre is ensuring that availability of foodgrains is not a cause of concern for anyone in the country by providing sufficient stocks to every state/UT, it added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's TAP starts to restore flights to London, Paris

Portugals flag carrier TAP resumed some of its international operations on Thursday with a flight to London as lockdown measures imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus are slowly being lifted in the tourism-dependent country.A flig...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi outlines next coronavirus aid bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday laid out the broad outlines of the next massive coronavirus-response bill Democrats will seek, with possible votes as soon as next week.Pelosi said the bills major components wi...

Online Nations Chess: Anand wins but Russia hold India 2-2

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand registered his first win but India were held to a 2-2 draw by Russia in the ongoing Online Nations Cup on Thursday. The seasoned Anand beat Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves in a fifth ro...

Entrepreneurs express helplessness in paying salaries to employees, say factories shut since March

As the nation entered into 44th day of coronavirus-induced lockdown, entrepreneurs have expressed helplessness in paying salaries to their employees stating that the factories have been shut since March. Speaking to ANI, Vipin Malhan, presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020