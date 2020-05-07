Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street rallies on hopes for slowing economic pain

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:02 IST
Wall Street rallies on hopes for slowing economic pain

Stocks climbed in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as reports suggested that even though the economy is still getting walloped, at least conditions aren't worsening as quickly as they had been. The S&P 500 was up 1.2 per cent, following up on similar gains in Europe. Oil prices also rose, but other areas of the market were more hesitant, including bonds and Asian stocks.

The day's headliner economic report showed another 3.2 million U.S. workers applied for jobless benefits last week, bringing the total over the last seven weeks to 33.5 million. It's a shocking number, but it's also the fifth straight week that it has declined since hitting a peak in late March. Several companies on late Wednesday also cited signs that the worst may be behind them, at least in some parts of their businesses, though more weakness is still definitely on the horizon.

That was enough to bolster hopes that have coursed through the stock market recently as investors look ahead to a future that's not as bad as the horrific present. On Wall Street, investors often care more about how quickly economic pain is increasing than about whether there is more pain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 268 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 23,932, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq was up 1.1 per cent and has recovered nearly all its losses for 2020.

Everyone agrees the world is sliding into a severe recession after economies worldwide shut down in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. But countries and some U.S. states are laying out plans to relax restrictions, which has some investors focusing instead on a possible resumption of growth later this year. The S&P 500 has more than halved its 34 per cent loss from February into late March, though many analysts say the rally has been overdone given how much uncertainty still exists about how long the recession will last.

Lyft jumped 23 per cent after it said late Wednesday that ride levels appear to have steadied after hitting a bottom in the second week of April. Over each of the three following weeks, the number of rides has grown from the prior week, though they're still down more than 70 per cent from a year earlier..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Payments Bank crosses Rs 600 crore in fixed deposits

Paytm Payments Bank on Thursday said it has crossed Rs 600 crore in fixed deposit accounts as it witnessed growth during the lockdown period due to volatility in other assets. Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL has crossed Rs 600 crores in fixed ...

172 stranded Sikkim residents return to state

A total of 172 Sikkim residents stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown returned to the state on Thursday, taking the total number of returnees to 335, an official release said on Thursday. The 172 persons were brought ...

U.S. Navy suffering from 'failure in leadership,' says nominee to lead it

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was just another example of a failure in leadership in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trumps nominee to lead the service said on Thursday. The...

Rajasthan govt hikes VAT on petrol, diesel

Rajasthan Government on Thursday hiked Value Added Tax VAT on petrol by 2 per cent and on diesel by 1 per cent with effect from midnight.Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020