Elbit Systems Introduces a UAS-Based Long-Range Maritime Rescue Capability

PTI | Haifa | Updated: 08-05-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 10:00 IST
Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol UAS equipped with the new rescue capability was recently delivered to a customer in South-East Asia HAIFA, Israel, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems introduces a unique life saving capability to its Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). Integrating detection and identification capabilities, onboard inflated life-rafts, and precision dispatch capability, enables the UAS to perform long-range maritime Search and Rescue (SaR) missions. Such a configured Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol UAS was recently delivered to an undisclosed customer in South-East Asia. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/GsnldmNFOc4 Adverse weather conditions and short endurance significantly degrade the SaR capabilities of manned aircraft, often preventing them from executing their missions. Capable of more than 24 hours of continuous flight, the Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol can operate in adverse weather conditions in both day and night. Equipped with the new SaR capability the UAS can increase the number of SaR missions that can be safely executed and improve the safety and effectiveness of maritime SaR response.

The Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol can carry up to four, six-person life-rafts that are integrated on its wings. Using an onboard maritime radar the UAS detects survivor situations. Upon detection the UAS' Electro-Optic/Infra-Red (EO/IR) payload is deployed to provide visual identification, and a rapid calculation of the drop-point is performed, enabling the UAS to dispatch life rafts from a low-altitude of 600ft to a pin-pointed location at a safe distance from the survivors. A gradual inflation process of the life-rafts is initiated after dispatch and is completed upon landing. The Hermes 900 Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAS is operational with Israeli Air Force since 2015 and was selected by numerous customers including Switzerland, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, the EU and the UN, and countries in South-East Asia. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/ and follow Elbit Systems on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsnldmNFOc4 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165302/HERMES_900_Maritime.jpg PWR PWR.

