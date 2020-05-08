Hospitality will save trillions of dollars on cutlery and its sanitisation, IIHM CEO Dr Suborno Bose introduces #EatWithHand campaign

New Delhi [India] May 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): In a COVID-19 -ridden world, where the new mantra for survival is impeccable hand hygiene, intellectual and innovative minds of the likes of Dr Suborno Bose, CEO of the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London and CEO and Chief Mentor of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), initiated the hospitality fraternity worldwide to an old Indian habit - eating with hands. Keeping the hospitality fraternity and people at large abreast with the concerns of the post-COVID-19 world, Dr Bose has shared his idea of 'Eat With Hand' as the new normal in dining.

When the whole world is worried about how to reduce contact with anything that does not belong to us, Dr Bose has gifted presented a marvellous anecdote with his new hashtag, #EatwithHand. A 20-minute hospitality live discussion between Dr Suborno Bose from Kolkata, Prof David Foskett, MBE, the Chairman of the International Hospitality Council (IHC) joining in from London and Abdullah Ahmed, the Director of IIHM Delhi, was held on May 7th.

Dr Bose shared with the world, his new and fresh idea that will not only safeguard people's hygiene and safety, but will also save hotels and restaurants worldwide trillions of dollars that are spent on soap, sanitizers, hot water and even labour to wash cutlery in hotels and restaurants. The discussion can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/videos/656445844919102/UzpfSTEwMDAwMjAwMTA0MDI0MDoyODg4NDE5MTk0NTY4MDg3/

"Around 20 million people dine out in India every month. Around the world, millions of people dine out frequently. In the current circumstances, it is best to maintain good personal hygiene standards. In my opinion, your health is in your hands and you will remain safe and healthy if you eat with your hand. This is another preventive measure, like how people around the world have resorted to the 'Namaste' as against shaking hands to greet each other," said Dr Bose. Dr Bose's easy solution could also help to save many more million dollars that are spent by eateries on disposable cutlery. Plastic disposable are anti-sustainability and should be avoided at all costs.

"Disposable cutlery would cost a bomb now so I think its best to do away with it and instead choose to eat with hand," said Dr Bose. "Eating with our hands is human nature. Our fingers are our cutlery. Using fork, knife and spoon is not always possible, especially when we eat sandwich or burgers. Although eating with hands will take time to enter as a practice in fine dining, when we break bread in a fine dining restaurant, we use our hands," said Prof David Foskett while adding to Dr Bose's new mantra.

