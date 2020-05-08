India Cements partially resumes operations at mftg facilities

Chennai, May 8 (PTI): Cement manufacturer India Cements on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at its facilities and in grinding units which remained shut following the COVID-19 induced lockdown. "..our company has partially/gradually resumed operations of all its cement plants and grinding units in a phased manner," India Cements Ltd said in a BSE filing on Friday.

The company said it has adopted a series of precautionary and safety measures at its facilities including compliance with standard operating procedures and other measures as advised by government authorities. India Cements currently has four plants in Tamil Nadu, two each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, one in Rajasthan and one in Maharashtra.