Left Menu
Development News Edition

More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19: Survey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:42 IST
More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19: Survey

As the country enters the final week of the third phase of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, public sentiment is getting into negative territories with over 50 per cent of those polled having a negative outlook on income. What is more, younger and those in the middle-income consumers are more worried about their income post-COVID, loan repayments and spending, says an international survey. According to a survey by international consultancy Boston Consulting Group, as much as 85 per cent of those in the poll are worried about servicing loans post-moratorium, while more than 40 per cent are planning to cut down spending in the next six months as they fear about their jobs and income.

The survey, carried out during the third phase of lockdown (May 4-17) among 1,300 consumers in metros and Tier 1 & 2 cities, is part of a global COVID-19 consumer sentiment research. “Despite lockdown relaxations, concerns across health, economic situation and daily lifestyle continue to remain high as consumers have more pessimistic about their future incomes, spends, and loan repayments,” says the survey. These concerns are much higher among younger consumers, SEC-B households and small business owners.

Even among these categories, essentials, at-home entertainment, health and insurance continue to show greater resiliency, while travel, out-of-home entertainment, apparel, large ticket purchases emerge as categories with significant reductions. One-third of them are also thinking of trading down. The lockdown has also boosted digital payments/ media consumption, etc with many trying out digital payments for the first time. While online newspaper reading has added 20 per cent, additional new users, there has been a 40 per cent growth in new users shopping for staples online, and a 20 per cent addition to digital wallets.

Despite the fear of loss of jobs and the resultant financial burden, many consumers think lifting the restrictions on movements is good to bring the pandemic under control. “More than 50 per cent consumers believe the availability of vaccine and containment of cases are the strongest indicators that the virus is in control, while only around 24 per cent consider this as part of lifting the lockdown,” says the survey. Around 60 per cent of the polled consumers believe that local retail and local transport are likely to return to normalcy first. But a similar number of consumers also believe that it will take at least a few months more for normal barrel back.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Member of U.S. Vice President's staff tests positive for coronavirus -official

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, briefly delaying his Friday flight to Iowa and prompting some fellow passengers on Air Force Two to disembark, according to a White House offic...

European shares end higher on U.S.-China talks, earnings optimism

European shares closed higher on Friday, clocking weekly gains as signs of improving U.S.-China relations provided a fresh dose of optimism for investors counting on the easing of lockdowns to spark a recovery in global growth.The pan-Europ...

Buyers flock to Delhi liquor shops as heavy website traffic prevents many from getting e-tokens

Booze lovers continued to throng liquor shops in the city, even as the e-token system introduced by the Delhi government could not fully take off due to heavy traffic on the designated website. The government is also considering options of ...

IMF's Georgieva urges cooperation to combat pandemic and boost economy

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday said a retreat into protectionism could weaken the prospects for global recovery at a point when it was possible that more adverse scenarios could emerge, depending on the development of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020