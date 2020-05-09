Left Menu
Mahindra Holidays posts Rs 161.51 cr loss in Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:02 IST
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 161.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.35 crore in the same period a year ago, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 616.61 crore, as against Rs 634.59 crore in the year-ago period. The company said in the fiscal ended March 2020, it posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 134.26 crore. It had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 59.57 crore in 2018-19. Revenue from operations in 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,371.87 crore, as compared to Rs 2,238.99 crore in the previous year.

