Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirusPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:31 IST
Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus test before they operate such flights, the sources said.
"Five Air India pilots have tested positive for coronavirus. These pilots were tested one after one. We suspect it could be a case of faulty testing kit as well," one of the sources told PTI. The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes, the second source said.
Air India spokesperson did not offer any comment. A senior airline official said the five pilots had not operated any flight in the last three weeks.
"These pilots had operated cargo flights to China prior to April 20," the official said..
ALSO READ
Govt promotes Air India chief Rajiv Bansal to secretary-level rank
Singapore to send 78 tonnes of Covid-relief materials to India by Air India, Blue dart flights
Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till June 30
Deadline for submission of bids for Air India sale extended by 2 months till June 30: Government.
Coronavirus pandemic: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf