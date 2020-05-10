Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: PM to interact with CMs on Monday with focus on economy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:54 IST
Lockdown: PM to interact with CMs on Monday with focus on economy

With the focus on boosting economic activities amid a graded exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Monday afternoon. This will be his fifth interaction with the chief ministers after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister's Office said the video conference will begin at 3 PM on Monday. Sources in the government said the focus of the meeting would be on boosting economic activities and pushing efforts to convert 'red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'orange' or 'green' zones.

The number of COVID-19 infections has more than doubled since the prime minister interacted with the chief ministers last on April 27 -- from just over 28,000 cases to nearly 63,000 cases. Days after the meeting, the central government had extended the lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 to arrest the spread of the virus, but gave several relaxations in economic activities and movement of people. The nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25. Several states have recently relaxed labour laws to pump up industrial activities with staggered shifts or limited staff as a fresh spike in coronavirus cases could undo the gains so far.

Monday's meeting could also discuss further relaxations as part of a graded exit from the lockdown but all restrictions are unlikely to be withdrawn in one go, the sources suggested. The meeting comes days before the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.

At a meeting on Sunday, state chief secretaries told Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner. With thousands of migrant workers taking special trains to go back to their home states due to lockdown, the restarting of industrial activities will prove to be a challenge for states.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Andrew Scott says he did ‘Fleabag’ as he was searching for something that wasn’t ‘villanious’

British actor Andrew Scott says his Hot Priest in Fleabag was a result of his quest to break away from the image of a bad guy, which he attained after working in James Bond movie Spectre and playing Jim Moriarty in Sherlock seriesScotts Hot...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Players need to be disciplined in virus plan says Bundesliga chief

Each individual players behavior will be crucial until the end of the season, the medical head of the Bundesliga and UEFAs efforts to restart the game across the continent warned on Sunday.Tim Meyer, the head of the Bundesligas new coronavi...

COVID-19: Abu Dhabi temple to host online prayer meeting on May 14

The Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Temple will participate in the Prayers for Humanity initiative called by the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity on May 14 to unite the people in the fight against coronavirus. Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dh...

Maha CM wants MLC polls unopposed:Raut on 'extra' Cong nominee

A day after the ruling Congress announced its second nominee for the May 21 election to nine seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has conveyed the polls should be unopposed, senior Shiv Sena leader S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020