Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Air India pilots, two AIESL staff test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:22 IST
Five Air India pilots, two AIESL staff test positive for coronavirus

Five pilots of Air India and two employees of the national carrier's engineering services subsidiary AIESL have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, have asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus test before they operate such flights, the sources said.

In April, an Air India cabin crew and a staff at the airline's ground handling subsidiary AIASL tested positive for coronavirus. "Five Air India pilots have tested positive for coronavirus. These pilots were tested one after one. We suspect it could be a case of faulty testing kit as well," one of the sources told PTI on Sunday.

The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes, the second source said. A senior airline official said the five pilots had not operated any flight in the last three weeks. "These pilots had operated cargo flights to China prior to April 20," the official said.

Air India spokesperson did not offer any comment. A technician and a tow-tug operator/ driver working with the Air India Engineering Services Ltd ( AIESL) have also tested positive for coronavirus, the sources said.

These employees were working at the aircraft hangar of a non-schedule operator at the Mumbai airport. They were found to be infected during tests done on May 7, they added. Regarding two staff of AIESL testing positive for coronavirus, the non-scheduled operator had informed the company in a recent e-mail.

As per the e-mail, seen by PTI, the operator said that outsourced MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) personnel attending its aircraft are also tested for coronavirus infection. "AIESL personnel are also being tested in a phased manner. The results of tests conducted on May 7 have been received and two AIESL personnel have tested COVID-19 positive," the engineering head of the operator said in the e-mail to AIESL CEO.

"We request you to kindly take action as per your company policy. You are requested to note that these personnel shall not be allocated to our aircraft till they are cured and not without our concurrence," the e-mail said. AIESL CEO H R Jagannath was not immediately available for comments.

Some staff at other airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, have also been infected. An aircraft maintenance engineer of IndiGo died due to coronavirus infection in Chennai last month, while at least three staff of SpiceJet have been infected by coronavirus.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Guv slams Mamata Banerjee over COVID-19 situation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for claiming that everything is fine in the State amid COVID-19 pandemic. He took to Twitter to say To divert attention from the indescribable misery of ...

Ex-Nigeria attacker Obasi in 2014 World Cup bribe claim

Former Nigeria striker Chinedu Obasi alleged on Sunday he was asked to pay a bribe to feature at the 2014 World Cup, before eventually missing out on selection. Obasi, 33, who has been a free agent since leaving Swedish outfit AIK in Januar...

Rlys to resume select passenger services from May 12, ask travellers to come at least an hour early

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said Sunday. Initially, the all air-conditioned serv...

9 wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra

Train movement on Sunday was affected on Khed-Diwan Khauti route after nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district. Nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra between Khed and Diw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020