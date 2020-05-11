Nasscom task force develops tech platform for Telangana govt

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:13 IST
IT body Nasscom on Monday said its COVID-19 task force has developed a platform for the Telangana government to help it take informed decisions in managing the lockdown and its phased release across the state. The open architecture technology platform brings together multiple solutions and delivers more than 100 dashboards, across over 30 government and public datasets, with thousands of data points to support the central and state governments in fighting this pandemic, a statement said. Working closely with the Telangana government, the platform will assist in sustainable industry recovery and will help them in taking informed decision in managing lockdown and phased opening across the state, it added. "As part of this Nasscom task force, we have built a technology-driven vision of a Pandemic Response Platform for India,” Nivruti Rai, Country Head Intel India and VP Data Center Group, Intel and Lead Nasscom Task Force, said.

The platform has been architected as an open application programming interface (API)-based locally hosted, privacy preserving, multi-cloud infrastructure that enables a multitude of citizen-centric apps. She added that this Pandemic Response Platform is designed to augment the central and state governments' efforts with a robust set of population-scale COVID-19 indicators that help predict outbreaks and improve medical care administration. "We are pleased to announce that we are delivering a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 tracking platform and dashboard to the government of Telangana. We will continue to develop solutions jointly with the government to get us ahead as a nation," she said.

As a part of the solution, Nasscom task force has developed a COVID-19 India platform, which will provide real-time streaming of data about the pandemic, across regions and states in the country. The platform will source data from public sources that includes select social channels, websites, blogs, forums and public data sets to create actionable reporting dashboards and will allow the government to project insights sourced from the information with public datasets display on command centre screens. The external citizen-facing dashboard will allow the government to project critical information to the public for transparency, awareness, and guidance, the statement said. The Nasscom task force will also continue its work on the T-COVID app and align the same with the Aarogya Setu app.

"It's wonderful to see how the technology industry is joining hands with a common goal to innovate for the war on COVID-19,” K T Rama Rao, Minister of IT of Telangana, said. India has the capacity to quickly develop tech solutions for the post-lockdown environment and we are glad that the Nasscom taskforce has collaborated with the Government of Telangana and prepared an end to end COVID platform to manage the crisis, Rama Rao added.

To fight the global pandemic and provide innovative technology solution, Nasscom had developed an online compendium of solutions for COVID-19 and shared the same with all state governments and other stakeholders. The task force comprised of almost 30 members including domain leaders from Fractal, Infosys, Mindtree, Wipro, AWS, Intel, Sprinklr, Microsoft, SAP, Accenture, Dell and others. Nasscom said, going forward, the body is committed to deliver a similar kind of platform to other states across the country.

