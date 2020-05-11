Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia expects China to keep barley issue separate from COVID-19

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:06 IST
Australia expects China to keep barley issue separate from COVID-19
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday he expects China to keep its judgment on whether Australia dumped barely-there separate from protests over an Australian call for an inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus. Several major Australian grain groups on Sunday said they had been told China was proposing tariffs on barley from Australia after an 18-month inquiry into whether they have been dumping the grain into the Asian nation.

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) is considering imposing a dumping margin of up to 73.6% and a subsidy margin of up to 6.9% for barley imported from Australia, according to industry group Grain Producers Australia. The regulatory proposal on the tariffs comes about two weeks after China's ambassador to Australia said there may be economic consequences for Australia's push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Morrison, however, said he expected China to make its final judgment on barley-dumping free from politics. "We would expect and hope that this issue will be determined on its merits (whether) it's an anti-dumping issue from the Chinese perspective," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"They certainly haven't raised it as connected to any other issues, and I'd be extremely disappointed if it was." Australia's conservative government and its grain exporters have denied they are dumping barley.

Australia has eight days to respond to MOFCOM's tariff proposal before the ministry rules on them on May 19, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing that the review of Australian barley imports was a normal case of a trade remedy investigation in line with relevant laws and World Trade Organization regulations.

He referred further queries to the commerce ministry. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. If China imposes a tariff on barley, it would severely hurt Australian grain growers, who have already sown their crops.

"An 80% tariff would effectively stop the trade. Australian growers would have to find an alternative market in a world that is pretty well supplied," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Australia is China's top supplier of barley, sending it about A$1.5 billion to A$2 billion ($980 million to $1.3 billion) of the grain each year. China takes more than half of Australia's barley exports.

If Australian barley stopped flowing to China, it would open the door for U.S. exporters. China in January pledged to increase purchases of goods and services from the United States by $200 billion - including large amounts of agricultural products - over two years compared to a 2017 baseline.

Australia has echoed U.S. questions about the origins and spread of the coronavirus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has called for an international investigation. China has dismissed the questioning as groundless saying it has been open and transparent about the outbreak.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

SEA demands ban on refined palm oil, monitoring of illegal shipments

Edible oil trade body SEA on Monday asked the government to ban import of refined palm oil, fix tariff value on sunflower oil and monitor illegal shipments from Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to protect local processing industry. The Solve...

Wockhardt's profitability for Q4 improves to Rs 48 crore

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology major Wockhardt on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY20 as against a loss of Rs 15 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation an...

FACTBOX-What lockdown changes did UK prime minister Johnson announce?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced there would be no immediate end to lockdown in Britain, but he outlined plans to begin gradually easing some of the measures that have shut down much of the economy for nearly seven weeks. nL...

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020