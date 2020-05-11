Technology Centers supply 150 COVID testing machine components to AMTZ

Technology Centres, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata of the Ministry of MSME are now manufacturing critical parts of Real-Time Quantitative Micro PCR System for AMTZ, Vishakhapatnam. This machine can give COVID 19 test results in less than 1 hour (normal test result takes a minimum of 24 hours) and has been designed by a private MSME enterprise. These machines are compact and may be taken for testing Anywhere, Anytime, Real-time. The teams of the Technology Centers are working in 2/3 shifts to supply components for 600 Testing machines. 150 Testing Machine components have already been supplied to AMTZ. The stainless steel components having an accuracy of 5 microns are being manufactured on the best machines of the world.

This Corona Testing Device will be helpful to carry out testing affordable cost. The manufacture of the machine was made possible with active collaboration and support by the Technology Centres of the Ministry of MSME located at Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur and Kolkata.

The Technology Centers set up by the Ministry of MSME play a crucial role in providing practical skill development training to more than to 2 lakh youth and industry workforce every year. These 18 existing Technology Centers provide technological support to industries through design and manufacture of tools, precision components, mould and dies, forging & foundry, electronics, electrical measuring instruments, fragrance and flavour, glass, footwear and sports goods etc. Some of these Technology Centers apart from extending design, development and manufacturing support to MSME's for complex tools, parts and components have also supported strategic sectors such as defence, aerospace for their research and development requirements.

The technology centres have been active in the present COVID crisis working on supporting the manufacture of medical equipment, PPE, mask, sanitiser etc.

The Objectives of MSME Technology Centres are:

• To impart long-term and short-term training to youngsters in the field of Tool & Die making course with the latest technologies (and other allied Engineering trades) both for fresher's and personnel already engaged in this field.

• To provide Consultancy Services primarily to MSME Units in the field of Tool Engineering aimed at improving the productivity of the MSME Units.

• To provides common facility services in precision machining/heat treatment and other technical engineering know-how in tooling to MSME in the Country. To design and manufacture Moulds, Tools, Dies, Jigs, Fixtures, etc. of high precision quality.

(With Inputs from PIB)