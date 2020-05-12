Left Menu
Development News Edition

China auto sales fall in April but loss narrows

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:20 IST
China auto sales fall in April but loss narrows

China's auto sales declined again in April but losses narrowed in a sign the industry's biggest global market is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic as Beijing eases anti-disease controls, according to an industry group. Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans were down 2.6 per cent from a year earlier at 1.5 million, an improvement over March's 48.4 per cent contraction, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported.

"The auto market has obvious signs of recovery," the group said in a statement. CAAM said SUV sales showed a “small increase” gave no details.

It said sales of other vehicle categories were lower. Sales plunged 81.7 per cent in February, hammering global automakers that look to China to drive revenue growth, after dealerships and other businesses were shut down to fight the try to stop the virus's spread.

The ruling Communist Party started reopening factories, restaurants and stores in March after declaring victory over the outbreak. But consumers who are uneasy about job losses or a resurgence of the virus are reluctant to make big purchases.

For the first four months of the year, passenger vehicle sales were down 35.3 per cent from a year earlier at 4.4 million, according to CAAM. Demand already was weak due to consumer jitters about a tariff war with Washington and slower economic growth.

Sales fell 9.6 per cent last year, their second straight annual decline. The downturn is squeezing brands that are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales targets.

April sales of battery-powered and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles fell 26.5 per cent from a year ago in April to 72,000. For the first four months of the year, sales were off 43.4 per cent at 205,000. Demand for electrics weakened last year after Beijing reduced subsidies that helped to make China their biggest market, accounting for half of global sales.

The government announced last month it will extend subsidies through 2020 to shore up sales..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Only asymptomatic persons with confirmed tickets allowed to board trains: Railways

As the Indian Railways gears up to partially resume its passenger train operations from Tuesday, Railways Executive Director RD Bajpai informed that only asymptomatic persons with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board trains. Speaking ...

Japan to approve its first coronavirus antigen test kits on Wednesday

Japan plans to approve its first coronavirus antigen testing kits on Wednesday, a health ministry official said, in a move to boost the number of diagnostic tests available to battle the pandemic. Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japanese diagnos...

CISF official posted in Kolkata succumbs to coronavirus

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted in Kolkata has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the virus death toll in the force to three, officials said on Tuesday. This is the sixth death in the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs or ...

Fauci says reopening U.S. economy too soon could lead to needless deaths -NYT

A senior U.S. health official set to testify on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate will warn about the risks of reopening the economy too soon, saying it could lead to needless suffering and death, the New York Times said. If we skip over the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020