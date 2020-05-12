Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realty sector consolidation to accelerate as lockdown hits sales, cash-flow of builders: Godrej Prop

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:13 IST
Realty sector consolidation to accelerate as lockdown hits sales, cash-flow of builders: Godrej Prop

The nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the real estate sector in the short term, affecting sales and cash-flow of builders, while accelerating the pace of consolidation in the sector, Godrej Properties said. However, the company said it would continue to grow, helped by its brand image and various projects lined up to be launched. It had clocked record sales booking of nearly Rs 6,000 crore during the last fiscal year. In its investor presentation, the Mumbai-based firm said: Due to the nationwide lockdown, existing construction activity has come to a halt which will extend construction timelines.

The company employs around 10,000 construction workers at its sites across India and is in good position to resume construction at most projects once the lockdown is lifted, it added. On impact on sales bookings, Godrej Properties said, it expects to see a significant short-term reduction in sectoral sales. However, the company said its strong project pipeline and brand would enable to deliver continued growth. "Liquidity situation for the sector will worsen with banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) getting more risk-averse, resulting in funding issues for many developers," the company said. Godrej Properties said that its short-term cashflows, too, will be impacted, but the company has a strong balance sheet and is in a good position to operate its existing projects. Consolidation within the residential real estate sector is likely to accelerate further, it said, adding that well-capitalised players with good brands and execution capabilities are expected to continue to gain substantial market share. Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 35 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 101.08 crore for the quarter ended March as against Rs 156.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 1,288.17 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 1,203.21 crore in the previous year. Net profit rose to Rs 267.21 crore during the full 2019-20 financial year from Rs 253.15 crore in the previous year. The total income fell to Rs 2,914.59 crore during the last fiscal year from Rs 3,221.98 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

Godrej Properties' total sales bookings stood at Rs 5,915 crore and 8.80 million sq ft during the last fiscal year. In 2018-19, the sales bookings stood at Rs 5,316 crore and 8.76 million sq ft. The company said this is its highest ever sales bookings in a financial year and possibly the highest booking value achieved by any publicly listed real estate developer in India in FY20. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said: "While the real estate sector is likely to be significantly impacted for the next few months, we believe there will be continued opportunities for credible developers with strong brands as the process of consolidation that has been underway in the sector gathers pace." "While the start of FY21 may be muted, our strong project pipeline and healthy balance sheet will help maintain sales momentum in FY21," ha had said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Second virus wave 'very unlikely' in Denmark, says expert

Denmark is very unlikely to be hit by a second wave of coronavirus, the countrys chief epidemiologist said on Tuesday, after the government laid out plans for increased testing and a contact tracing system.The Nordic country, which has 533 ...

FACTBOX-What are the blood donation rules globally for gay and bisexual men?

Corrects timing in final par By Rachel Savage and Elsa OhlenLONDON, May 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Countries around the world are reviewing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men imposed during the 1980s HIVAIDS crisis...

Two of family killed in road accident while returning to Jaunpur in auto-rickshaw

Two members of a family were killed and three sustained serious injuries in Fatehpur when they were returning to Jaunpur from Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw and were hit by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday, police said. Khaga Police Station SHO Sa...

Fresh cases in Kasaragod: Second wave can be tackled with

Reflecting tough seesaw battle ahead, Kasaragod in Kerala, one of the first coronavirus hotspots in the country, is bracing for second round of infections barely a day after it became free of COVID-19 cases as four people who travelled from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020