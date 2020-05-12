Can't find sanitary napkins, WhatsApp us, says Niine Sanitary Napkins

Left Menu
As India embraced lock down, there was considerable disruption in supply chain across cities, towns and villages. For the first few weeks, there was near shut down of supplies of nonfood items. Transporters and suppliers withdrew from streets gripped by fear and uncertainty of regulations. However, Niine Sanitary Napkins, worked closely with government bodies realizing, sanitary napkins supplies had to continue. This was a necessity, which girls and women needed to stay clean and safe during the lock down.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:19 IST
Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As India embraced lock down, there was considerable disruption in supply chain across cities, towns and villages. For the first few weeks, there was near shut down of supplies of nonfood items. Transporters and suppliers withdrew from streets gripped by fear and uncertainty of regulations. However, Niine Sanitary Napkins, worked closely with government bodies realizing, sanitary napkins supplies had to continue. This was a necessity, which girls and women needed to stay clean and safe during the lock down. While Niine Sales team has been working round the clock, shipping cases on their bikes and cars to stores across the country, the company has also started a WhatsApp or call us service, just in case women can't find napkins, in a store close to them; Niine takes on the responsibility on ferrying cases and stocking up the shelves of these stores who might have run out, and have missed supplies.

Anyone can call or leave a text on WhatsApp at Contact Number - 7235069999 or email at sales@niine.com with name, address and if possible, contact number of the retailer, where stocks have to be delivered. The Niine team will ensure mentioned stores are stocked up on the same day, and if the store is not very accessible, within 48 hours. The company is also working on developing other solutions to speed up supplies, and to help women find their sanitary napkins at stores closest to them. Consumer shopping habits are likely to change given the disruption caused by COVID-19. Women who earlier bought their monthly supplies when they went shopping to main markets, cosmetic stores and so on, would now stay more confined to their houses and prefer to pick up their essential basket from stores closer home. Some of the stores which confined themselves to daily groceries, may not want to start stocking up napkins to this growing demand closer home.

Niine, is a high quality yet affordable brand by Shudh Plus Hygiene Products. It offers free biodegradable disposal bags across all its fluff pad variants, to ensure safe and hygienic disposal of used pads. The brand launched a high quality, super soft variant Naturally Soft, a quality that was usually found only in super premium napkins, for consumers at Rs 35 for XL pads and 28 for its regular sized pads, earlier this year. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

