Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddha Group starts E-registration of flats

Siddha Group, Eastern India's leading Real Estate Developer, becomes the first amongst the leading real estate groups in Kolkata to E-register a flat at their Siddha Galaxia II property, thus ringing in a new dawn in the real estate segment during this lockdown period.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:04 IST
Siddha Group starts E-registration of flats
Siddha Group. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Siddha Group, Eastern India's leading Real Estate Developer, becomes the first amongst the leading real estate groups in Kolkata to E-register a flat at their Siddha Galaxia II property, thus ringing in a new dawn in the real estate segment during this lockdown period. Ever since the lockdown was brought into effect, every organization has been running their operations in the work from home model maintaining the norms of social distancing. Under this circumstance, going digital was the only viable way forward.

Siddha Group, already a first mover in bringing a revolution in the digital marketing space of the eastern real estate industry, ensured smooth running of their operations with virtual tours of projects, strong digital marketing and selling of their various projects through lucrative benefits and offers. Now, pioneering with the first E-registration of flats in the east. Sanghamitra Sen Ghosh and Sanjoy Sen, Residents of Barasat, North 24 Parganas, who had booked their flat at Siddha Galaxia II on November 8, 2016 were the first to do the E-registration. "I am delighted that Siddha has been the pioneer in driving E-registrations in this part of the country. I would congratulate the West Bengal Government in becoming one of the firsts in the country to start the E-registration process and is a very positive initiative taken to try and boost the economy and real estate sector," said Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

"This is a new exercise for the buyers and there may be challenges initially to adopt to this method. However, with time, this would be the preferred way to do registrations as it would bring in convenience in cutting down on time. The best part is that it can be done from anywhere, even from the comforts of home and office," added Sanjay Jain. The procedure to e-register properties is based on the following steps:

It is to be noted that the E-registration system could undergo changes here and there as it is being fine-tuned by the officials. Siddha has always believed in passing on relevant benefits to prospective buyers and customers. A price assurance guarantee is being offered wherein if the price of Siddha flats come down later, the benefit will be passed to the buyers. Siddha has received 50 bookings till now in this lockdown period.

The project to have the first E-registration, Siddha Galaxia II, is located on Rajarhat Main Road and is very well connected to the Airport and the IT sector of Kolkata. One of the biggest residential complexes in Rajarhat, Siddha Galaxia II will have the world's longest rooftop skywalk among other amenities. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnian official suspended amid probe into import of defective ventilators

A senior Bosnian official in charge of procuring medical equipment to combat the coronavirus outbreak was suspended on Tuesday amid a criminal inquiry into the import of ventilators for COVID-19 patients that proved defective. Fahrudin Sola...

U.S. Supreme Court begins arguments in Trump bid to keep his finances secret

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing arguments in a major showdown over presidential powers arising from President Donald Trumps attempts to prevent Democratic-led congressional committees and a New York City prosecutor from ge...

RNA extractors procured for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19 in JK: Murmu

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday said the administration has procured RNA extractors for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19. He also said emphasis was being laid on identifying vulnerable populations including the eld...

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India: PM Modi in address to nation.

Making India self-reliant is only way to make 21st century belong to India PM Modi in address to nation....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020