Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri10x partners with govt to help farmers directly sell their produce in market

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:30 IST
Agri10x partners with govt to help farmers directly sell their produce in market

Agri10x, an artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled agri global e-marketplace, on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with the government to help farmers directly sell their produce in the market. This partnership will give Agri10x exclusive access to the government's 5 lakh common service centres (CSCs) across India, through which village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) would help farmers register on the Agri10x platform and help them sell their produce directly, the company said in a statement.

"The Indian farmers have been the unsung heroes of the Indian economy and we wanted to ensure that they get an easy access to a global marketplace to sell their produce directly, without any middlemen. Our aim is to 'Connect Local Farmers with Global Buyers' that would not only increase their income levels but will also massively boost employment in the agriculture industry," Agri10x CEO Pankajj Ghode said. Agri10x CTO Sundeep Bose said this platform will help farmers understand the actual value of their yield and get a fair price of their produce directly from local as well as global buyers.

"After Maharashtra, we are now looking at expanding our services pan-India and expect to onboard more than 30 lakh farmers by December 2020. We would ensure end-to-end services to the farmers even after the post-harvest season," Agri10x COO Abhijith Naraparaju added..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus could hit banks hard, EU warns

Euro zone lenders could take a sizeable hit from the coronavirus outbreak as an economic slowdown puts strain on borrowers, European officials have told the blocs governments in a recent report.The memos and analysis give one of the first c...

Beat the heat? India struggles to keep cool during lockdown

With little access to air conditioners or parks during the coronavirus lockdown, Indias poor - from farmers to slum-dwellers - could face deadly threats from heat waves this summer, climate and disaster management experts have warned.Crippl...

India didn't produce any PPE before COVID-19 crisis and manufactured very few N-95 masks; now we are producing 2 lakh of each: PM Modi.

India didnt produce any PPE before COVID-19 crisis and manufactured very few N-95 masks now we are producing 2 lakh of each PM Modi....

Nestle India Q1 net grows 13.5% to Rs 525.43 crore

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.54 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 525.43 crore for the first quarter ended March 2020.&#160; The company, which follows January-December as its financial year, had posted a net pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020