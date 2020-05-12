Agri10x partners with govt to help farmers directly sell their produce in market

Agri10x, an artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled agri global e-marketplace, on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with the government to help farmers directly sell their produce in the market. This partnership will give Agri10x exclusive access to the government's 5 lakh common service centres (CSCs) across India, through which village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) would help farmers register on the Agri10x platform and help them sell their produce directly, the company said in a statement.

"The Indian farmers have been the unsung heroes of the Indian economy and we wanted to ensure that they get an easy access to a global marketplace to sell their produce directly, without any middlemen. Our aim is to 'Connect Local Farmers with Global Buyers' that would not only increase their income levels but will also massively boost employment in the agriculture industry," Agri10x CEO Pankajj Ghode said. Agri10x CTO Sundeep Bose said this platform will help farmers understand the actual value of their yield and get a fair price of their produce directly from local as well as global buyers.

"After Maharashtra, we are now looking at expanding our services pan-India and expect to onboard more than 30 lakh farmers by December 2020. We would ensure end-to-end services to the farmers even after the post-harvest season," Agri10x COO Abhijith Naraparaju added..