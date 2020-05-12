Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSSAI asks states to lift restrictions on transportation, sale of frozen, chilled food items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:32 IST
FSSAI asks states to lift restrictions on transportation, sale of frozen, chilled food items
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Food regulator FSSAI on Tuesday asked states to remove restrictions, if any, imposed on transportation, storage and sale of frozen foods or food served cold fearing the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been reiterating ever since the outbreak of this disease that there is currently no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission of the coronavirus disease.

"There is a need to counter myths and misinformation. Several instances have been brought to the notice of the Authority where products such as frozen food, food served cold/ chilled etc. were selectively not allowed to be transported, stored or sold, ostensibly on the notion that they could promote the spread of COVID-19," FSSAI said in a statement. The FSSAI has communicated to states/UTs giving instructions to review any such restriction imposed and rescind those not consistent with the guidance issued by the regulator.

States/UTs have been instructed to follow a non-discriminatory approach while dealing with food businesses in the lockdown and even post lockdown period, it added. The FSSAI has also issued detailed guidelines for food business operators (FBOs). It has started an online training programme for FBOs to help them maintain safety and hygiene across the food supply chain because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus could hit banks hard, EU warns

Euro zone lenders could take a sizeable hit from the coronavirus outbreak as an economic slowdown puts strain on borrowers, European officials have told the blocs governments in a recent report.The memos and analysis give one of the first c...

Beat the heat? India struggles to keep cool during lockdown

With little access to air conditioners or parks during the coronavirus lockdown, Indias poor - from farmers to slum-dwellers - could face deadly threats from heat waves this summer, climate and disaster management experts have warned.Crippl...

India didn't produce any PPE before COVID-19 crisis and manufactured very few N-95 masks; now we are producing 2 lakh of each: PM Modi.

India didnt produce any PPE before COVID-19 crisis and manufactured very few N-95 masks now we are producing 2 lakh of each PM Modi....

Nestle India Q1 net grows 13.5% to Rs 525.43 crore

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.54 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 525.43 crore for the first quarter ended March 2020.&#160; The company, which follows January-December as its financial year, had posted a net pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020