Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat industries hail new package; Congress not impressed

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:49 IST
Gujarat industries hail new package; Congress not impressed

Industry representatives in Gujarat on Tuesday welcomed the massive financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the coronavirus-affected economy, but the opposition Congress was not impressed and dubbed it as a 'hollow promise'. In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the crisis has provided India an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

The Gujarat BJP also welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore package saying it has come as a blessing for various sections of the society, including farmers, labourers, middle class and MSMEs. "Our PM has put forward a great vision for a self- reliant India. Every section of the society will get something out of this stimulus package, which is around 10 per cent of our country's GDP," said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

However, the Gujarat Congress said common citizens expected something concrete instead of such an announcement. "This country's economy is run by workers. Citizens were expecting some concrete schemes for labourers, who are suffering the most due to the lockdown.

"This package was nothing but a hollow promise for the common citizens," said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi. On the other hand, industrialists welcomed the package.

"This package was much needed for small and medium industries. This package will also boost agricultural and rural economy. The PM's idea of promoting local manufacturing is encouraging," said former president of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jaimin Vasa. "Since the threat of coronavirus is still there, I believe it will be a challenge for both the government as well as people to restore normalcy," said Vasa.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi pitches for local products; says we should be vocal about local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. In times...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 69

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Uttarakhand, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 69. The latest case is from Haldwani in Nainital district, a Health Department bulletin here said.She had return...

Saudi Arabia to introduce 24-hour daily curfew across the Kingdom for Eid holiday

Saudi Arabia will enforce a 24-hour curfew across the kingdom during a 5-day holiday to celebrate Muslim Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the interior ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, to stem the spread ...

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate dips below critical threshold

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany fell below the critical threshold of 1 with an estimated value of 0.94 on Tuesday after 1.07 on Monday, the Robert Koch Institute for public health and disease control said.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020